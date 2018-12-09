382,459 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

