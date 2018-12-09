3M (MMM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, 3M's shares have outperformed the industry. The company stands to gain from its innovation efforts, solid household product’s demand, healthy liquidity position and portfolio restructuring moves. Further, it remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, over the past month, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry. 3M reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. Inflation in prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses remain concerns for the company, posing threats to near-term profitability. Additionally, stiff competition from local players remains another cause of worry for 3M. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 76,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

