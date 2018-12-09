$48.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $48.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.70 million to $53.70 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $36.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $126.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.18 million to $133.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $145.29 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 90.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NAT remained flat at $$2.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 998,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

