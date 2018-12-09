51,234 Shares in STAAR Surgical (STAA) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1,225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,389.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

