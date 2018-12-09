5,770 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of BX opened at $31.42 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

