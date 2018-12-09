58.com Inc (WUBA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 59.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 27.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

