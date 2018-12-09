58,228 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,233,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

