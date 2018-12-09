61,900 Shares in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 352.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 165.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $511,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

