6,226,764 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,226,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,907,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Rubius Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

RUBY stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

