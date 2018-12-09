$7.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.76 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.51 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.69 billion to $32.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.24 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $130,427,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $2,259,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 98.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.