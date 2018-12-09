7,672 Shares in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $121.17 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.80 and a 52 week high of $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $847.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.40.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/7672-shares-in-national-presto-industries-inc-npk-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.