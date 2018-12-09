849,357 Shares in Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 849,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,000.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.04 on Friday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

