943 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (LII) Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 354.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $364,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.06, for a total transaction of $106,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at $454,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,053,581. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

NYSE:LII opened at $211.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

