$967.19 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $967.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the lowest is $945.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $974.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.00. 643,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Snap-on by 4,648.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,427,000 after acquiring an additional 484,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,263,000 after acquiring an additional 305,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Snap-on by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 188,125 shares during the period.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

