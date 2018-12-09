Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,892,000 after buying an additional 422,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,904 shares of company stock worth $836,008. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN opened at $43.90 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

