Ace Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Ace token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.02740591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00136288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00182176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.92 or 0.09936742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ace

Ace’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

