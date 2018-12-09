Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 9.36% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 222,836 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 205,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $8.26 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

