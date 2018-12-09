Adenz Market Cap Tops $0.00 (DNZ)

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Adenz has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adenz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adenz has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adenz alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00002418 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000540 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000688 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Adenz Profile

DNZ is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. The official website for Adenz is adenz.org. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject.

Buying and Selling Adenz

Adenz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adenz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adenz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adenz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adenz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.