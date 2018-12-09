Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. Earlier in October, the company collaborated with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Also, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past three months.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of AAP opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 886,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 839,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

