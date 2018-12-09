Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) & Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Head to Head Survey

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -106.13% -65.99% Spark Therapeutics -127.82% -14.18% -10.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -11.78 Spark Therapeutics $12.07 million 120.79 -$253.48 million ($7.63) -5.06

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82 Spark Therapeutics 0 9 12 0 2.57

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $66.55, indicating a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of CLN2 disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

