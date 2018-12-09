Aerium (AERM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Aerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerium has a total market cap of $371,632.00 and $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.02099458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00486346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00019074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Aerium Coin Profile

AERM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin.

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

