Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AGYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 17th.

AGYS stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $224,633.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,730.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $58,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,747.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $375,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agilysys by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

