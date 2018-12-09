AgriVest Americas (NXCN) vs. Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Critical Contrast

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AgriVest Americas and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -5.04, meaning that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Borqs Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.81 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

AgriVest Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats AgriVest Americas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

