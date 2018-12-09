Air Liquide (AI) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Air Liquide (EPA:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.17 ($143.22).

Air Liquide has a 12-month low of €91.42 ($106.30) and a 12-month high of €111.60 ($129.77).

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

