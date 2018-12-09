Airgain (AIRG) & Technical Communications (TCCO) Financial Analysis

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -5.74% -7.35% -6.18% Technical Communications -13.57% -19.08% -17.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airgain and Technical Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Technical Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 2.20 $1.14 million $0.11 99.91 Technical Communications $4.21 million 1.51 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Summary

Airgain beats Technical Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

