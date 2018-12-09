Albany International (AIN) Earns Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. 146,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.74. Albany International has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 33.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $6,695,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

