ALGAE TEC LTD/S (ALGXY) vs. Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALGAE TEC LTD/S has a beta of 94.57, meaning that its stock price is 9,357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $24.24 million 0.55 $880,000.00 N/A N/A ALGAE TEC LTD/S $2.05 million 1.89 -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Bioanalytical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ALGAE TEC LTD/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and ALGAE TEC LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ALGAE TEC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ALGAE TEC LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems 1.06% 4.43% 1.66% ALGAE TEC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems beats ALGAE TEC LTD/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

ALGAE TEC LTD/S Company Profile

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.