Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in SeaChange International (SEAC)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322,621 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,710,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 268,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward Terino purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,904.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Royce E. Wilson purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,215.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,500 shares of company stock worth $152,935 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaChange International to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaChange International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SEAC stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.05. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/algert-global-llc-decreases-position-in-seachange-international-seac.html.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.