Algert Global LLC Invests $926,000 in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 70.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,811,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,218 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 48.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 115,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INT opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

