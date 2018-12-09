Algert Global LLC Sells 177,181 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177,181 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $217.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $95,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

