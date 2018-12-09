Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.04.

TSE AQN opened at C$14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$12.18 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$479.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.629999998692946 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 408.54%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

