Alkaline Water (WTER) versus Coffee (JVA) Critical Contrast

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alkaline Water and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkaline Water $19.81 million 7.62 -$6.68 million N/A N/A Coffee $77.13 million 0.28 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Risk & Volatility

Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alkaline Water and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coffee has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.36%. Given Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coffee is more favorable than Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares Alkaline Water and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkaline Water -22.16% -263.88% -76.52% Coffee 1.13% 3.91% 2.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Alkaline Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coffee beats Alkaline Water on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2017, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

