Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Longbow Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.39. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

