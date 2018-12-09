Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,807 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,019,636.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,636.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/alliancebernstein-l-p-cuts-holdings-in-tripadvisor-inc-trip.html.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.