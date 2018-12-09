Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 37,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,330. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

