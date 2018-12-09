Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 318,764 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318,764 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 40.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,500. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Zendesk stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $72.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

