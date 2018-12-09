Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,078,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,703,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,529,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 560,610 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,181,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,037,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envision Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of EVHC opened at $45.99 on Friday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-trims-stake-in-envision-healthcare-corp-evhc.html.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.