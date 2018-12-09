Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $341,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,487,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,628,000 after acquiring an additional 205,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

NYSE:UNH opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

