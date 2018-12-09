Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Raised by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.75, for a total transaction of $10,417,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $864,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.36, for a total value of $6,699,178.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,547,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,437 shares of company stock worth $98,403,047. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,036.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $980.64 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

