Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $141,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/amalgamated-bank-decreases-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.