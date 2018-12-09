Amalgamated Bank Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,876 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.34.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $57,049.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $33,486.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,632 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

