Amalgamated Bank Sells 992 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after buying an additional 426,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,802,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,914,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.44.

GD stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $164.76 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

