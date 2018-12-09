Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,241. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,629.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.85 billion, a PE ratio of 358.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

