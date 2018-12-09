Amdocs Limited (DOX) Receives $72.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 102.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.5% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

