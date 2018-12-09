American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.31 to C$8.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.58. The company had a trading volume of 254,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.