American International Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $110,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,357 shares of company stock worth $226,698,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $91.03 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

