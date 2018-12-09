American International Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,433,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 212,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 108.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/american-international-group-inc-has-3-92-million-holdings-in-pitney-bowes-inc-pbi.html.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.