American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,635 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

