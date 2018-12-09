American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

American Railcar Industries has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Railcar Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of American Railcar Industries stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. American Railcar Industries has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. American Railcar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Railcar Industries will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

