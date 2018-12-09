AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,455,000 after buying an additional 1,072,983 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,281,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,114,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,463,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,160,000 after buying an additional 357,256 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after buying an additional 1,267,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,480,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/amp-capital-investors-ltd-increases-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.